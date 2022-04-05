TS POLYCET 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana on Monday announced the exam date for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET 2022. According to the date announced by the board, the exam will be held on June 30, 2022. Those candidates who are preparing for the examination can get all the details on the official website – tspolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2022 official notification reads, “Candidates are advised to note that the admission into Polytechnics for the academic year 2022-23 shall be made on the basis of Web Counseling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any Polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.”

TS POLYCET 2022 registrations are expected to begin in the second week of April. As per the detailed notification, candidates can apply online for this exam till June 4, 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important details below:

TS POLYCET 2022: Important dates

Name of the event Date TS POLYCET registrations begin 2nd week of April, 2022 Last date to apply without late fee June 4, 2022. Last date for late fee June 5, 2022. TS POLYCET 2022 Date June 30, 2022. TS POLYCET Results Likely by July 15, 2022

The official notification mentions that the result is released in about 12 days from the main exam date. Hence, the mentioned date has been given for candidates to get an idea.