TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has commenced the online registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. As per the official notification, the TS POLYCET 2022 Application form was released on Monday, May 9 on the official website — polycetts.nic.in. It is to be noted that the last date to fill the online application form without a late fee is June 04, 2022. The POLYCET 2022 exam will be held on June 30.

TS POLYCET 2022 Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee. Candidate belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee. Candidates who pass the exam will be able to enrol in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

Here’s How to Apply For TS POLYCET 2022?

Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘File Application’ option.

Enter the registration details such as Tenth Exam Hall Number, Date of birth, Tenth passing/ Appearing year, Candidate’s Aadhaar number, and others.

Now click on ‘Show Application Form.’

Fill in the TS POLYCET application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the online examination fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is POLYCET Conducted?

POLYCET – Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. Based on the POLYCET rank, admission into the following courses will be allotted: