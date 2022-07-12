TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will soon declare the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. As per media reports, TS POLYCET 2022 result is likely to be released on July 13 or 14, 2022. However, as per the TS Polycet official notification, the result will be announced after 12 days of examination. This year, the POLYCET 2022 exam was held on June 30, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the TS POLYCET 2022 Result through the official website, polycetts.nic.in. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here

TS POLYCET 2022 Result Expected Date Time

TS POLYCET Result Declaration: After 12 days of Examination.

How to Download TS POLYCET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana at polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS POLYCET 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials like Roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your TS POLYCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download TS POLYCET 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

POLYCET – Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. Based on the POLYCET rank, admission into the following courses will be allotted. For more details, check the instruction booklet issued for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test.