Home

Education

TS POLYCET 2023 Registration Begins at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in; Check Exam Date Here

TS POLYCET 2023 Registration Begins at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in; Check Exam Date Here

TS POLYCET 2023 Application Form at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: As per the official notification, candidates can fill TS POLYCET 2023 Application form till April 24, without a late fee, through the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins: Application, exam date, and know how to apply here.

TS POLYCET 2023 Application Form at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will begin the registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2023) from January 16, 2023. As per the official notification, candidates can fill TS POLYCET 2023 Application form till April 24, without a late fee, through the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The POLYCET 2023 exam will be held on May 15, 2023. Candidates are advised to read these instructions carefully before filling out the Application. One can check the eligibility criteria, important dates, official website, and other details here.

TS POLYCET 2023 Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an examination fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee.

TS POLYCET 2023: Check Registration Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Commencement of online

registration for POLYCET-2023. 16-01-2023 (Monday) Last date for online registration

without late fee. 24-04-2023(Monday) Last date for online registration

with late fee of Rs. 100/- 25-04-2023(Tuesday) Date of conduct of POLYCET-2023. 17-05-2023(Wednesday) Declaration of results 10 days after completion of

examination

Step-by-Step Guide to Fill TS POLYCET 2023 Application Form? Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Enter the registration details such as Tenth Exam Hall Number, Date of birth, Tenth passing/ Appearing year, Candidate’s Aadhaar number, and others.

Fill in the TS POLYCET application form.

Upload all the required documents. Pay the online examination fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference. TS POLYCET 2023 Eligibility Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC 2023 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed in all the subjects before seeking admission. For detailed visit sbtet.telangana.gov.in and for filling ONLINE application visit www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in for clarification call 040-23222192, email: polycette@telangana.gov.in.