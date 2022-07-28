TS POLYCET 2022 Latest Update: The Department of Technical Education, DTE Hyderabad, on Thursday announced the provisional allotment list for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling 2022. The students now can check the Telangana POLYCET 2022 first round allotment list on the official website — tspolycet.nic.in. The candidates need to use sign-in details like ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth and captcha code to check their POLYCET 2022 allotment results.

As the first-round allotment results are declared, the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to Polytechnic Colleges in Telangana, need to confirm their admissions. The shortlisted candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities and confirm their seats by 31st July 2022. After the completion of admission process for Round 1 of Counselling, the authorities will hold two more rounds of TS POLYCET Counselling 2022.

As per the schedule, the registration process for the next round will be held from August 1 to 3 with seat allotment results being declared by 6 August 2022.

Here’s how to check TS POLYCET 2022 allotment list:

Visit the official website — tspolycet.nic.in

Go to the Candidates Login tab

On the new page, enter your login credentials

Submit details and TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result for round 1 will be displayed on your screen

Download it and print a copy of it for future reference

The candidates must note that the final phase registration for TS POLYCET counselling 2022 will start on August 1. The candidates need to exercise options including freezing of seats upto August 3, 2022. As per the official notification, the POLYCET final phase allotment will release on August 6 and candidates will have to report at the allotted college till August 10, 2022.