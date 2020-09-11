New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the TS POLYCET result 2020 for the entrance examination. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website polycetts.nic.in. Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

The entrance examination was conducted on September 2 for admission to various polytechnic courses in colleges across Telangana. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

TS POLYCET result 2020 TS POLYCET result 2020 Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

Follow these steps to download your result TS POLYCET result 2020

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training— polycetts.nic.in

Click on POLYCET Results.

A new page will opwn where candidates will be asked to enter their TS POLYCET- 2020 Hall Ticket No.

Click on the “View Rank Card” option beside the text field.

Your TS POLYCET result will be displayed on screen

Candidate can download their result for future reference