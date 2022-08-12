TS Results 2022 Live: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Friday declared TS EAMCET Result 2022 . Those who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official site of TS EAMCET — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the total pass percentage stands at 90.96 percent. While the pass percentage of male students stands at 90.55% and female students have achieved a pass percentage of 91.03%.Also Read - TS SSC Results (Out) 2022: BSE Telangana Class 10th, Manabadi Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 90%

Direct Link to Download TS EAMCET Result 2022

Manabadi TS EAMCET Result: Steps to download the scorecard

Visit the official site of TSCHE ECET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ECET Result 2022 rank card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Top 3 Toppers

Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy

Sai Deepika

Kartikeya

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Stream-wise Pass Percentage