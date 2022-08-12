TS Results 2022 Live: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Friday declared TS EAMCET Result 2022 . Those who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official site of TS EAMCET — eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the total pass percentage stands at 90.96 percent. While the pass percentage of male students stands at 90.55% and female students have achieved a pass percentage of 91.03%.Also Read - TS SSC Results (Out) 2022: BSE Telangana Class 10th, Manabadi Results Declared, Pass Percentage at 90%
Direct Link to Download TS EAMCET Result 2022
Manabadi TS EAMCET Result: Steps to download the scorecard
- Visit the official site of TSCHE ECET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on TS ECET Result 2022 rank card link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details
- Click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
TS EAMCET Result 2022: Top 3 Toppers
- Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy
- Sai Deepika
- Kartikeya
TS EAMCET Result 2022: Stream-wise Pass Percentage
- Engineering stream: 80.41 per cent
- Agriculture and Medical stream: 88.34 per cent