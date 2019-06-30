TS SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSEI) will announce the TS SSC Class 10th supplementary Result 2019 in the first or second week of July, as per reports. The result can be checked on its official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The state board stated that they are at the last leg of preparing the scores and students can expect their results before July 14.

The 2019 SSC exams in Telangana were held this year from June 10 to June 24. The results for Class 12 supplementary exams will be declared on July 7, 2019.

Follow the steps below to check your TS SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSEI, i.e., bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says TS SCC Supplementary Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results, download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Alternatively, the results can also be checked via SMS. To check your result via SMS, send TS10<space>Roll Number to 56263.