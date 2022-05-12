TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Download: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has released TS SSC or Telangana Board Class 10 hall tickets 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The board has released Telangana Class 10 admit card 2022 for the upcoming May exams on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.Also Read - In Hyderabad, You Can Avail Rs 5 Meal In Govt Hospitals. Check List of Hospitals, Criteria, More

The BSE Telangana will be conducting the TS SSC exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1. The Class 10 board exams will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:45 pm. "The SSC Public Examinations, May 2022, will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule," according to the official notification.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry into the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students need to enter their login details.

How to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022?

Go to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022″.

Enter the required credentials.

Your TS SSC hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022