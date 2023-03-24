Home

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Released on bse.telangana.gov.in. Here’s How to Download

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Notably, the BSE Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational exams.

After downloading TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023, the candidates need to check the reporting time and other important details on Class 10th admit card.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Friday released TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2023. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. The exam will be held from April 3 to 13, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Students need to carry the TS SSC hall ticket to the exam centre.

To download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023, the students need to use their roll number and other asked credentials.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana—bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC Public Examinations April 2023 – Hall Tickets’ link.

Log in with asked credentials.

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the same and get a hard copy for future reference.

