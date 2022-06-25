TS SSC Results 2022: The Telangana SSC or class 10 results 2022 will not be released today. As per reports, it will be released next week. A board official told Careers360, “Telangana SSC, Inter results will be announced next week, not today.” Once announced, TS SSC and TS Inter results 2022 will be available on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. More than 5 lakh students appear for Telangana SSC exams every year.Also Read - Telangana Intermediate Result 2022 Date: TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results Likely to Release on June 25

Students are advised to keep checking the Telangana board’s official website– bse.telangana.gov.in for the latest result updates. TN SSC Result 2022 Manabadi updates have not released on the official website as of now. Also Read - The Burning Train: How 40 Passengers Were Rescued In Violence-Hit Secunderabad Amid Agnipath Protest

To clear the TS SSC exam, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks and overall. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam. The passing mark is 35 out of 100. In theory exams, students will have to score 20 marks out of 80 at least. Also Read - TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Intermediate Results For 1st, 2nd Year Likely to Release Tomorrow

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Websites

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.

Click on the designated result link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Your TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Telangana state board would also release a memo after releasing the TS SSC 2022 result. TS SSC 2022 marks memo would be released on the official website and students are advised to keep their admit card handy to check their memo. To access the marks memo, students will have to login to the official website using their roll number.