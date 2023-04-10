Home

TS SSC Paper Leak: Telangana High Court Allows Debarred Student to Appear For Class 10 Exam

TS SSC Paper Leak Latest Update: After hearing the matter, the Telangana High Court allowed the student to appear for the TS SSC Exams as per the schedule on April 10 and 11.

Earlier, the board had decided to debar the student for five years after it was discovered that the paper which was leaked belonged to him.

TS SSC Paper Leak Latest Update: The High Court of Telangana on Monday allowed the debarred Class 10 student, accused in the TS SSC paper leak 2023 case, to appear for the remaining TS SSC Exams 2023. Earlier, the said student was debarred for five years by the board due to his alleged involvement in the TS SSC Hindi Paper leak case.

Earlier, the board had decided to debar the student for five years after it was discovered that the paper which was leaked belonged to him. However, the student’s father alleged that his ward is innocent and the paper had been taken forcefully from him and he has been wrongly accused in the matter

After the incident was reported, the student’s father approached the High Court and stated that his son’s name had not been mentioned in the FIR registered with the police.

The student’s father also told Telangana HC that his son had been debarred from appearing for the TS SSC Exam on Friday, April 7, 2023. He said the headmaster of the school had seized the hall ticket of the student and stopped him from appearing for his board exams.

After hearing the matter, the High Court decided to allow the student to appear for the SSC Exams as per the schedule on April 10 and 11. The HC further granted the student interim relief as he had not been accused of malpractice.

TS SSC Paper Leak 2023: All You Need to Know

TS SSC Exams 2023 started on April 3 and on the first day of the exam, the Telegu paper was leaked. Four officials, including an invigilator, were arrested for leaking the language paper and next day, Class 10 Hindi paper was also leaked on WhatsApp. One student was caught for the TS SSC Hindi Paper leak 2023 and was debarred by the Board for five years.

