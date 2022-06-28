Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana will announce the TS Class 10 Result 2020 on June 30 at 11.30 AM. The TS Class 10 candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the Telangana SSC Result 2022.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022 to be Declared on June 28: Check Steps to Know Score on manabadi.co.in

Soon after the formal announcement of TS Class 10 result, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Check latest updates below.

According to the official notification, the Telangana Board class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 11.30 am on June 3. This time, class 10th board exams were held from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Also Read - TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 BIG Update: Results Soon On bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Date And Time Here

TS SSC Result 2022: Steps to check the results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the TS SSC Result 2022