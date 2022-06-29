TS SSC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is all set to announce class 10 results tomorrow. According to the official notification, the TS SSC Result 2022 will be declared at 11.30 am. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the Telangana Class 10 SSC Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Board class 10 candidates, who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.Also Read - TS SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Telangana SSC Result (Class 10) To Be Released On June 30 on bse.telangana.gov.in | Check Time Here

This year more than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination in the state. The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022 to be Declared on June 28: Check Steps to Know Score on manabadi.co.in

TS SSC Result 2022: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the result: Also Read - TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 BIG Update: Results Soon On bse.telangana.gov.in; Check Date And Time Here

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, find and click on the SSC or Class 10 result link

Enter your login details

Submit and view result

Take a printout of the result page for future use

According to the official notification, the Telangana Board class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 11.30 am on June 3. This time, class 10th board exams were held from May 23 to June 1, 2022. This examination was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.

The TS SSC result will also be available on official website of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. The result will be announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials.