TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Manabadi Telangana 10th Result Expected Soon; Know How To Check

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of — https://bse.telangana.gov.in/.

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana concluded the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) examination on April 13, 2023. Now, the Board is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) result 2023 soon. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of — https://bse.telangana.gov.in/. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. The examination was held in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

TS SSC Result 2023 Expected Date and Time

Media reports suggest that TS SSC Result 2023 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2023. However, an official confirmation from the board official is awaited.

TS SSC Result 2023 – Highlights

Name of the events Check Tentative Dates Telangana TS 10th examination dates April 3 to April 13, 2023 TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time May 2023 (tentative) TS 10th re-evaluation result date June 2023(tentative) TS SSC supplementary exams result July 2023 (tentative) Official Website to check TS SSC Result 2023 bse.telangana.gov.in,

How to Download Manabadi Telangana 10th Board Result 2023?

Below are the steps through which students can check and download the Manabadi SSC result 2023.

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — .

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.

Enter your login credentials and submit your details.

Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Telangana Manabadi SSC Result 2023: List of Details Mentioned in TS SSC Results 2023

The following information will be provided in the result.

Name of the student Roll number of the student Name of the district Name of subjects Marks obtained in each subject Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

TS SSC Result 2023 Re-Evaluation Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades/marks can apply for verification of their marks. They can apply through their respective schools.

TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2023

In order to reappear for the examination, a student needs to apply for the supplementary examination. Students who fail one or more subjects can apply for supplementary exams. The supplementary exam is the second and final opportunity to pass the class 10 exams. For more details, visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana.

