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TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana BSE Class 10th Results download link at 2PM at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to check scores at Digilocker

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TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana BSE Class 10th Results download link at 2PM at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to check scores at Digilocker

SSC Result 2026 Telangana Live Updates: The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2026 download link will be declared at https://bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana BSE Class 10th Results download link at 2PM at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to check scores at Digilocker(Photo Credit: Screengrab of official website https://bse.telangana.gov.in/)

SSC Result 2026 Telangana Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), is all set to announce the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results today at 2:00 PM. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2026 will be declared on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026.

When will the TS SSC Result 2026 be declared?

K Keshava Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana, will announce the TS SSC Result 2026 via press conference at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. It is to be noted that several enior officials will be present during the result announcement, including Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education.

Also Read: ICSE Result 2026 BIG Update: CISCE to announce Class 10th and 12th Results today? Check date, time and other details here

TS SSC Results 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Marksheet

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — .

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations Result’.

Enter your login credentials and submit your details.

Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS SSC Results 2026: Details mentioned in the Telangana BSE Class 10th Marksheet

Name of the student Roll number of the student Name of the district Name of subjects Marks obtained in each subject Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

TS SSC Results 2026: Alternative websites to check Telangana BSE Class 10th scores

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Along with the result, the board will declare the pass percentage. The result can also be accessed via Digilocker. Check the step-by-step guide to download the result.

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “Telangana Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download Telangana Class 10th Result 2026″.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The TS SSC Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

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