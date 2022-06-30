TS SSC 1oth Result 2022 LIVE: The Telangana Board is all set to declare the TS SSC Result 2022, or TS Class 10th result 2022 on Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 am. Once declared, awaiting students can check TS 10th result 2022 through the official site of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at a press conference. To check SSC exam results, students will have to login into the board websites with their hall ticket numbers. TS SSC Results 2022 will also be available on the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.inmanabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Earlier this week, TSBIE had announced IPE 1st and 2nd year results.Also Read - Tata Steel, Wipro, Infosys: These 8 Sensex Stocks Hit 52-Week Low On Share Market Today | Full List Here

Follow LIVE Updates on TS SSC Result 2022 Here:

Live Updates

  • 9:29 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana board is also expected to announce the toppers list this year as it was able to conduct regular exams in 2022.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2022 LIVE: To pass Class 10 in Telangana, a student must score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2022 LIVE: To download TS SSC results, students will have to use their hall ticket numbers. They are advised to keep the hall tickets ready.

  • 8:54 AM IST

