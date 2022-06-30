TS TET Final Answer 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State has declared the results for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022, today, June 30, 2022. Registered candidates can download the TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key from the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. It is to be noted that the TS TET final answer 2022 has been released for various papers including Paper-I, Paper-II (Mathematics & Science), and Paper-II(Social Studies).Also Read - CISCE Board Result 2022 Big Update: ICSE, ISC Result Likely to be Released By This Date| Details Inside

This year, the TS TET 2022 exam was held on June 12 across 33 districts of the state. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key. As per reports, the TS TET 2022 result is expected to be released on July 1, 2022. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results to Release Soon: Here's How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Umang App

TS TET 2022: How to Download Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of tstet.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS TET Final Key- 2022 .”

.” A new webpage will open on the screen.

Click on the subject for which you want to download Answer Key.

Your TS TET 2022 Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the TSTET Final Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022 has started on March 26, 2022. For more updates, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: List of Official Websites; Steps to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here