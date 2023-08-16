Home

TS TET 2023: Online Application Window Closes Today, Direct Link Inside

The online application window for the TS TET 2023 will soon be closed by the Department of School Education, Telangana. Interested candidates can register by paying an application fee of Rs 400 at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET examination is slated to be held on September 15. (Representative image)

TS TET 2023: The online application window for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 will soon be closed by the Department of School Education, Telangana. Interested candidates eligible to apply can register for the examination on the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in. It is important to note that the exam is slated to be held on September 15. The TS TET examination will be conducted in two shifts, Paper I will take place from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II will begin from 2:30 PM and will end at 5:00 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled to be announced on September 27.

TS TET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have qualified intermediate/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with an aggregate of 50 per cent to apply for the TS TET Paper I (Classes 1 to 5). However, in case of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/ Backward Class/ Differently abled candidates, the minimum qualifying marks shall be 45 per cent. In addition to that, they must have passed a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd)/ 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/ 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

For TS TET Paper II (Classes 6 to 8), candidates must have passed BA/BSc/BCom, with at least 50 per cent marks. In case of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Class/ Differently abled candidates, the minimum qualifying marks will be 45 per cent. Apart from this, they should have qualified in Bachelor of Education (BEd) course or Bachelor of Education (BEd -Special Education).

TS TET 2023: Examination Fee

Candidates of all categories need to note that an application fee of Rs 400 will be charged for appearing for a single paper (i.e., Paper I or Paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e., Paper I and Paper II).

TS TET 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of TS TET at www.tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Online Payment’ tab on the home page and make the payment

Step 3: After this, click the link that reads ‘Online Application’

Step 4: Then, key in your payment details and proceed with the application form as asked

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the application and hit submit

Step 6: Download the form and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

Direct link for TS TET 2023 Payment.

https://cggpggateway.cgg.gov.in/PAYMENTSSPR2020/#!/payentrytstet90745673w46561645845r2023.tstet

Direct link for TS TET 2023 Registrations.

https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/TSTETAPPL2022/#!/tstet2407ktk66166150152ktk023augappl.appl

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of TS TET at www.tstet.cgg.gov.in.

