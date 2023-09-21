Home

TS TET Answer Key 2023 Released at tstet.cgg.gov.in; Check Medium-wise Paper I, II Initial Key

TS TET Answer Key 2023 Date And Time: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State has released the answer key for the TS Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2023) today, September

TS TET Answer Key 2023 Date And Time: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State has released the answer key for the TS Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2023) today, September 21, 2023. Candidates can download the Telangana TS TET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in. This year, the TS TET examination was conducted on September 15, 2023. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. The subject matters will review the challenges made by the candidates. Later, a final answer key will be uploaded to the website.

The TS TET Result will be based on the final answer key. If going by the reports, TS TET Result is expected to be announced on September 27, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Department yet. There will be two papers of the TS-TET, Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a

teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The TS TET Initial Key has been released for Paper-I, Paper-II (Mathematics & Science), and Paper-II (Social Studies). For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the answer key. Follow the steps given below:

TS TET 2023: How to Download Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TSTET Initial Key – 2023.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Now, click on the desired subject and the answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Your TS TET Initial Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State .

