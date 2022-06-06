TS TET hall ticket 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State has released the admit card for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022, today, June 06, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their TET 2022 Admit Card through the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. The TS TET 2022 exam will be held on June 12 across 33 districts of the state.Also Read - PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation to Recruit Candidates For Intern Posts| Check Stipend Per Month Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the TS TET Admit Card 2022. Follow the steps given below.

TS TET hall ticket 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 .”

.” Read the instructions and tick the instruction box.

Enter the login credentials such as the Candidate’s ID, and Date of Birth, and click on the ‘GO’ option.

Your TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TS TET Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below:

The registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022 has started on March 26, 2022. The application process for the eligibility test ended on April 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State.