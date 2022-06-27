TS TET Result 2022: As per the Information Bulletin, the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State will declare the results for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET – 2022, today, June 27, 2022. Once announced, candidates can download the TS TET 2022 Result from the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. This year, the TS TET 2022 exam was held on June 12 across 33 districts of the state. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the TS TET Result.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: List of Official Websites; Steps to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here
TS TET 2022: How to Download Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of tstet.cgg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS TET Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as login id and password.
- Your TS TET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the TSTET Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
TS TET 2022: Check Other Details Here