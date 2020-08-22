TSCHE DOST 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the registration date for DOST 2020. All those who are seeking admissions into conventional degree courses in the state can visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in and apply August 24 onwards.

Students will have to follow three steps to fill application form:

1) Visit the official website and register for DOST Id

2) Pay registration fee

3) Fill in the application form

Important dates

Phase one registration prcoess: August 24, 2020

Web option: August 29, 2020 to Spetember 8, 2020

Verification of special category documents: September 3 for PH/CAP, September 4 for NCC/Extra Curicular Activities

Phase one seat alottment: September 16, 2020

Online self reporting: September 17 to September 22, 2020

Phase two registration: September 17, 2020 to September 23, 2020

Phase two web option: September 17, 2020 to Spetember 23, 2020

Verification of special category documents: Spetember 21 for PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curicular Activities

Phase two seat allotment: September 28, 2020

Online self reporting: September 28, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Phase three registraion: September 28,2020 to October 3, 2020

Phase three web option: September 28, 2020 to Ocober 3, 2020

Verification of special documents: September 30, 2020 for PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curicular Activities

Phase three seat allotment: october 8, 2020

Online self reporting: October 8, 2020 to October 12, 2020