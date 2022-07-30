Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: The Telangana Sate Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPFB) has released admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) posts today, 30 July, on its official website — tslprb.in. Candidates can visit the same to download TS Police SI Hall Ticket 2022.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For Over 17K Posts; Apply Now at tslprb.in

To download hall tickets, candidates need to use their application number and password. The link to download TS Police SI Hall Ticket 2022 will be available till midnight of August 5, 2022. The written test for 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts will be held on August 7, from 11 am to 1 pm. Also Read - TS Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for THESE Posts on tslprb.in | Check Details Here

“Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” TSLPRB said. After downloading hall tickets, candidates need to take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper and in colour. Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 16,614 Posts From May 2, Check Notification on tslprb.in

Direct link to download TS Police SI Admit Card 2022

Important note for candidates:

“Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum/adhesive – do not use staples/pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Tickets,” the TSLPRB said in its official notification.