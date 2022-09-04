TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited women candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from September 08, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form till September 29. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 181 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in

TSPSC Extension Officer Important Dates Here

The online application process begins: 08 September 2022

The online application process begins: 29 September 2022

TSPSC Extension Officer Vacancy Details

Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 181 posts

TSPSC Extension Officer Salary

Pay Scale: 35,720– 1,04,430/-

TSPSC Extension Officer Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

TSPSC Extension Officer Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work (OR)Degree in Sociology; (OR) B.Sc. [Hons.] – Food Science & Nutrition; (OR) B.Sc. – Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry; (OR) B.Sc. – Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology& Chemistry; (OR). Also Read - AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: Apply For 33 Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Till Oct 15, Check Salary Here

TSPSC Extension Officer Application Fee

Application Processing Fee : Each applicant must pay Rs. 200 towards the Online Application Processing Fee.

: Each applicant must pay Rs. 200 towards the Online Application Processing Fee. Examination Fee: The applicants have to pay Rs 80 towards Examination Fee

Direct Link: TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

How to Apply For TSPSC Extension Officer Posts?