TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting women candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The registration process will begin from September 08, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 29. A total of 181 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, please read below.Also Read - AP PECET Rank Card 2022 Out on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Result Here

TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: 08 September 2022

The registration process will end: 29 September 2022

TSPSC Extension Officer Vacancy Details

Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 181 posts

TSPSC Extension Officer Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work (OR)Degree in Sociology; (OR) B.Sc. [Hons.] – Food Science & Nutrition; (OR) B.Sc. – Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry; (OR) B.Sc. – Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology& Chemistry; (OR). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Declared at dost.cgg.gov.in| Here's How to Check

Download Link: TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

TSPSC Extension Officer Pay Scale

Pay Scale: 35,720– 1,04,430/-

TSPSC Extension Officer Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

How to Apply For TSPSC Extension Officer Posts?