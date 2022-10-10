TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022 Download link: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group 1 prelim examination 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on October 16, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held from 10:30 AM to 1: 00 PM in all 33 District centres of Telangana State.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Steps to Register Here

To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her TSPSC ID and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the admit card. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD TSPSC GROUP 1 HALL TICKET 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD TSPSC GROUP 1 HALL TICKET 2022

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as TSPSC ID and date of birth. Now click on the download pdf option.

Your TSPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Check List of Countries, Top Medical Institutes Indian Students Can Pursue Medical Studies