TSPSC Group 2 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held in November | Check Dates Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to postpone the Group 2 exams from August 29 and 30 to November 2 and November 3.

New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to postpone the Group 2 exams from August 29 and 30 to November 2 and November 3. Considering the appeals of the candidates, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier ordered to reschedule the exam. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari then conducted a meeting with TSPSC chairman and secretary and decided to postpone the exam to November.

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a directive to the TSPSC to clarify whether it intends to reschedule the Group-II Examination, currently slated for August 29 and 30. The Commission was directed to take a decision and communicate the same to the High Court by August 14.

The court’s direction came on petitions filed by some aspirants.

The court was told that the TSPSC has chosen to hold this important exam during a time when there are nine other competitive examinations, including Central Government notifications, scheduled to occur both before and after the Group II examination.

The counsel for the petitioners had argued that allowing the Group-II aspirants a reasonable amount of time to prepare for the exam would greatly benefit the more than 5.5 lakh students across the state. He emphasized that this is the first Group-II examination notification issued in the past decade, and all candidates are eager to make the most of this opportunity.

Hundreds of aspirants had staged a protest at the office of the TSPSC on August 10,demanding that the Group-II recruitment exam be postponed.

The candidates said they are unable to appear in two exams in a month. Gurukul Board exams are being conducted from August 1 to August 23. Since the syllabus for both the exams is different, the candidates say that they don’t have sufficient time to prepare for the Group-II exam.

The candidates also say that the syllabus for Group-II third paper (economics) was increased by 70 per cent, further adding to the burden of studies. Stating that they were unable to prepare for the exams for the last three months due to paper leakage that rocked TSPSC, the candidates demanded that the exams be postponed for at least three months.

The TSPSC had notified 783 Group–II posts for which a total of 5,51,943 candidates have applied.

