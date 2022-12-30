TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Apply For 783 Posts at tspsc.gov.in From Jan 18. Details Here

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply or the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is hiring candidates for the various posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply or the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from January 18, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 783 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply is February 16. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 February 2023

TSPSC Group II Vacancy

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III in Municipal Administration Department: 11 posts

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Commissioner of State Taxes Department: 59 posts

Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: 98 posts

Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registration and Stamps Department: 14 posts

Assistant Registrar under the control of Commissioner for Co-operation & Registrar of Co-Operative Societies: 63 posts

Assistant Labour Officer in Commissioner of Labour Department: 09 posts

Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer] in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: 126 post

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition and Excise Department: 97 posts

Assistant Development Officer in Handlooms and Textiles Department: 38 posts

Assistant Section Officer in General Administration Department: 165 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Legislative Secretariat: 15 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department: 25 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Law Department: 07 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Election Commission: 02 posts

District Probation Officer Gr-II in Juvenile Correctional Services & Welfare of Street Children Department: 11 posts

Assistant BC Development Officer in BC Welfare Department: 17 posts

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer in Tribal Welfare Department: 09 posts

Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 17 posts

TSPSC Group II Eligibility: Check EducationalQualification Here

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III in Municipal Administration Department: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated or Under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification.

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated or Under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification. Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: Shall possess a Degree of any University in India

established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

TSPSC Group II Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the link given below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from January 18, 2023, through the official website —tspsc.gov.in.