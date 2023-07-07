Home

TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam: Edit Window To Open Tomorrow At tspsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Make Changes

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment: TSPSC will open the application correction window for the Group 2 Services exam 2022 from July 8 to July 12. Candidates can now make changes to their application forms at the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive will fill up a total of 783 posts. (Credits: Zee news)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will open the application correction window for the Group 2 Services exam 2022 tomorrow, July 8, for various posts. Eligible candidates can now make changes to their application forms at the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. The correction window will remain open till July 12 up to 5.00 PM. The TSPSC Group 2 exam will be held in 33 Districts of Telangana on August 29 and 30. It is important to note that candidates must download their hall tickets from the official website one week before the exam i.e., August 22-23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

The notification reads, “Applicants are informed that this Correction option will be strictly considered for one time only. Hence, the applicant should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection.”

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment: How To Make Changes In Application?

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Edit application’ link for Group II Services.

Key in your login ID and submit.

View the bio-data and other particulars in the application form you have submitted and make the necessary corrections carefully.

To make corrections in their bio-data, candidates have to upload the relevant certificates.

Check the form carefully before submitting and then submit.

Download the corrected PDF for future reference.

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Selection Process

The TSPSC Group 2 selection process will be made by written examination (Objective Type). It is to be noted that the commission will select applicants on the basis of the marks secured in the written examination. The paper will test the candidate on general studies, history, economics and the formation of Telangana. The TSPSC Group2 exam will be held in English, Telugu and Urdu. It will have a total of 600 marks. The detailed syllabus and topics are available on the Telangana Public Service Commission’s official website.

For further related details, candidates are directed to visit the official website tspsc.gov.in.

