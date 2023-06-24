Home

Education

TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023(OUT): Know How to Check Admit Card at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023(OUT): Know How to Check Admit Card at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download the TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date And Time: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) today, June 24, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. This year, the Commission will conduct the Group IV examination on July 1, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8039 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates will be selected based on the written examination followed by verification of certificates. In this article, we have provided you with the step and a direct link(yet to be active) to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

You may like to read

Download TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023: Direct Link

TSPSC Group IV Notification PDF: Direct Link

How to Download TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023.”

Enter the login details such as TSPSC ID and Date of Birth. Now, click on the submit option.

Your TSPSC Group IV Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Written Examination (Objective Type) will be held in 33 centres. Applicants have to choose any Twelve (12) Centers in order of preference. Centres once chosen shall be final. The Commission however reserves the right to allot applicants to any centre other than the centre chosen by the applicant or to remove/create a new centre for administrative reasons. Request for change of the centre will not be entertained. For more details, visit the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.