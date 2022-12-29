TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 581 Hostel Welfare Officer, Other Posts at tspsc.gov.in From Jan 6. Details Here

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 at tspsc.gov.in: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is hiring.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 at tspsc.gov.in: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Hostel Welfare Officer, Warden, Matron, and Lady superintendent. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. The registration process will begin from January 6, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 27, 2023, up to 5.00 PM.

A total of 581 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: January 6, 2022.

The registration process ends: January 27, 2022

TSPSC Vacancy Details Here

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in Tribal Welfare Department: 05 posts

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department: 106 posts

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Female in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 70 posts

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 228 posts

Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II in BC Welfare Department: 140 posts

Warden Gr-I in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare: 05 posts

Matron Gr-I in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare: 03 posts

Warden Gr-II in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare: 03 posts

Matron Gr-II in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare: 02 posts

Lady superintendent Children Home in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 19 posts

TSPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-I in Tribal Welfare Department: Must have passed Graduation in any University of India established or incorporated by or under a central act provincial act or an institution recognized by the university grants commission or an equivalent qualification, and with Bachelor of Education.

Must have passed Graduation in any University of India established or incorporated by or under a central act provincial act or an institution recognized by the university grants commission or an equivalent qualification, and with Bachelor of Education. Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department: Graduation and Bachelor of Education.

TSPSC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

How to Apply Online?

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.