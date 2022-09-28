TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Technical Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. A total of 833 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is October 21, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, education qualifications, and other details here.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 49 Posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Read Details Here

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: September 28, 2022.

The registration process ends: October 21, 2022.

TSPSC Vacancy

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 62 posts

Assistant Engineer: 41 posts

Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development – Public Health: 13 posts

Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil): 29 posts

Technical Officer: 09 posts

Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department: 03 posts

Assistant Engineer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 227 posts

Assistant Engineer(Civil) in Ground Water department: 12 posts

Assistant Engineer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 38 posts

JUNIOR TECHNICAL OFFICER IN VARIOUS ENGINEERING SERVICES

Junior Technical officer: 27 posts

Junior Technical officer in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 68 posts

Junior Technical officer: 32 posts

Junior Technical officer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 212 posts

Junior Technical officer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 60 posts

TSPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer In Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development – Public Health: Must possess a minimum qualification of diploma in Civil Engineering from the Telangana State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent.

Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department: Must possess a Graduation (B.E/B. Tech) in Engineering (Civil) from any University of India established by University Grants Commission or an Equivalent qualification. (or) Diploma in Civil Engineering. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download TSPSC Recruitment Notification

TSPSC Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

Direct Link: Apply Online For TSPSC Jobs 2022

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission at tspsc.gov.in. Before applying for the post, candidates must register themselves in the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC by entering the OTP sent to their registered Mobile Number.