TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1365 Group III Vacancies from Tomorrow | Notification Inside

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24.

TSPSC recruitment 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the positions can apply online through the official website of the commission i.e. www.tspsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23, 2023.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the vacancies:

Go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Fill up the application form Upload documents, and pay the fee Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

TSPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1365 vacancies under Group-III Services in various departments.