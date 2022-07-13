TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited(TSSPDCL) on Wednesday released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Candidates can download the TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 through the official site of TSSPDCL at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. To access the TSSPDCL AE admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her reference ID and date of birth. Below are the steps along with a direct link to download the hall ticket.Also Read - TS POLYCET Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Rank Card HERE

How to Download TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Hall Ticket” given under the “Notification – Direct Recruitment For The Post Of Assistant Engineer (Electrical)” section.

Enter the login credentials such as candidate ID/Reference ID and date of birth.

Your TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of the TSSPDCL AE Admit card for future reference.

This year, the written examination for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Elecl.) will be held on July 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 70 posts will be filled in the organization. The written test will comprise 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark.

The TSSPDCL AE written examination will have two sections. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited.