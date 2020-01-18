TSSPDCL Job Exam Results 2019: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced the results of recruitment exams for the posts of Junior Lineman (JL), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator (JACO) posts. Candidates can check their result on TSSPDCL’s official website tssouthernpower.com.

The written exam was held on December 15 and 22. A total of 3,025 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to check the results for TSSPDCL Job Exams 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website tssouthernpower.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your TSSPDCL exam registration number and date of birth to login and click ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your TSSPDCL exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a printout of the same for future use

Of the 3,025 vacancies announced, 2,500 are for Junior Lineman, while 500 are for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator post. The remaining 25 vacancies, meanwhile, were notified for Junior Personnel Officer post.

While there will be no interview for this exam, shortlisted candidates will next appear for a computer proficiency test.

Headquartered at Hyderabad, the TSSPDCL carries out electricity distribution business in Telangana and caters to the electricity requirement of a number of districts, including Hyderabad.