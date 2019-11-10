Today is the last date to apply online for the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL). The online application started on October 22.

Students can go on the official website to apply for the same.

Over 2,500 vacancies have been announced for the posts of junior lineman and the junior personal officer.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 15, the admit card for which will be released on December 5.

A written test comprising of 80 multiple choice questions– with each question carrying 1 mark– will be held. The questions will be asked on core I.T.I subject and few of them will also be based on General Knowledge.

The exam duration will be 2 hours. (120 minutes).