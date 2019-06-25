TUEE Result 2019: The results of the Tezpur University Entrance Exam 2019 autumn semester will be declared today. Students can check their results by visiting the official website, i.e., tezu.ernet.in and tezuadmissions.com.

The entrance tests were conducted from May 31 to June 2 by the Tezpur University for admission to the different programmes offered. TUEE is conducted for selecting candidates for admission to the autumn semester in B.Tech, M.Tech and M.Sc, MBBS and PhD and non-PhD programs.

Follow the steps below to check your TUEE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tezpur University, i.e., tezu.ernet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TUEE 2019 Results’.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The merit list will display on your computer screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future references.

Qualified candidates will be called for counselling sessions in which they will have to give their preferences for the course as well as the college for seat allotment. Classes for the autumn semester will begin on July 26.

Meanwhile, the results for the TUEE spring semester will be released on the official website on June 28.