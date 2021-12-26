Union Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer, Domain Experts on a contract basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Union Bank Of India, www.unionbankofindia.co.in. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for these posts is January 7, 2022. The online application process is going on from December 24, 2021.Also Read - ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Posts Begins From Dec 31 on esic.nic.in

Senior Manager: 1 Post

Manager (Digital): 1 Post

Analytics Team

Manager – Data Scientist: 2 Posts

Manager – Data Analyst: 2 Posts

Manager – Statistician: 2 Posts

Manager – Database Administrator: 1 Post

Economist Team

Senior Manager (Economist): 2 Posts

Manager (Economist): 2 Posts

Research Team

Senior Manager (Industry Research): 2 Posts

Manager (Industry Research): 2 Posts

API Management Team

Senior Manager (API): 2 Posts

Manager (API): 2 Posts

Digital Lending & Fintech Team

Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech): 2 Posts

Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech): 2 Posts

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application: December 24, 2021.

Last date for submission of the online application: January 7, 2022.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

First of all, go to the official website of Union Bank of India, www.unionbankofindia.co.in.

Click on the Recruitments tab.

tab. Now click on Current Recruitment.

Click on the ” Recruitment of Specialist Officers/Domain Experts in Union Bank of India on Contractual Basis’ ‘ option.

‘ option. Click on the ” Click here to Apply Online” option below the above option.

option below the above option. A new window will pop up.

Candidates have to register first and then apply online.

Candidates will have to submit a scanned copy of the photograph, an image of the signature, and other documents.

Candidates can pay the fee online through net banking or any other mode of payment like credit or debit card.

Pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

For more details on the Union Bank of India Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Union Bank of India Recruitment Detailed Notification

Alternatively, candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.

Click Here: Union Bank of India Recruitment Online Application Link