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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results download link shortly at ubse.uk.gov.in and Digilocker; how to check

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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results download link shortly at ubse.uk.gov.in and Digilocker; how to check

UBSE UK Board Results 2026 Today LIVE: The UK Board Class 10 Result and UK Board Class 12 result 2026 download link can by accessed at ubse.uk.gov.in and Digilocker. Check result declaration time.

UBSE UK Board Results 2026 Today LIVE: UK Board Class 10th, 12th results download linl shortly at ubse.uk.gov.in and Digilocker; how to check(Representational Image/X)

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the UK Board Class 10 Result and UK Board Class 12 result 2026 today, April 25, 2026. The Uttarakhand UK Board Result will be announced for over 2.15 lakh students at ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board results will be announced at 10 am, and the scorecards will be available online.

Students can check and download their results from the official website, UBSE Official Website, using their roll number. In addition, the result links will also be accessible on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education held the UBSE 10th and 12th board examinations from February 21 to March 20. It is stated that over 1.12 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10th board examination. Meanwhile, for the UK Board Class 12th examination, 1.02 lakh students have appeared.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Board declare the CBSE Class 12 result? Check step-by-step guide to access scores

Have the UK Board Results 2026 been declared?

No, the UK Board Class 10 Result and UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 have not been released yet. It will be declared at 10: 00 AM.

UK Board Results 2026 Today: How to check?

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Look for the UK Board Class 10th or 12th result 2026 link available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new window.

Enter your UK board roll number. Click on the submit button.

Your UK Board 10th and 12th marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

UK Board Results 2026: Details mentioned in the UK Board 10th, 12th marksheet

Name of the student

Roll Number of the Student

School Name

Parent’s Name

Marks Obtained in total

Subject-wise Marks

Pass/Fail Status

Grade

Along with the results, the board will announce the overall pass percentage and the gender-wise pass percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the UK Board 10th, 12th Result.

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