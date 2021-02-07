UBSE Board Exams 2021: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the dates for Uttarakhand Board Exam 2021. The Class 10, 12 exams would begin on May 4 and end on May 22, 2021. The complete date sheet would be available to the appearing students on the official site of UBSE ubse.uk.gov.in. Also Read - Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Declared: Official Website Unresponsive? Try These Alternatives

The practical and the internal assessment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 would be conducted from April 3 to April 25, 2021.

The examination would be conducted in two shifts – with first or morning shift being conducted for Class 10 students from 8 am to 11 am and the afternoon shift for Class 12 students from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Board examination would begin with the Hindi paper for Class 10 and Class 12. Science, Maths, and English paper for high school students would be conducted on May 7, 11, and 18, respectively.

The answer copies would be checked between June 1 to June 15, 2021, and the results are expected to be announced before July 15, 2021.

The registration process has already concluded in the state for both Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. As many as 1.48 lakh students have registered for the High School or Class 10, while 1.23 lakh have registered for the examination this year. The numbers show a slight dip for Class 10 but an increase for Class 12, sending causes of worry with the administration.