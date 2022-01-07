Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) is expected to release the admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) on Saturday. Candidates who registered to appear for UCEED 2022 exam can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website– http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2022 Not Releasing Today, Exams Likely To Be Postponed | New Date Soon

UCEED is a national-level entrance exam for admission in the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 24, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Also Read - CG TET Admit Card 2021 Released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in | Here's Direct Link

Steps to Download UCEED Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website- www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on ‘Registration’ tab on the homepage.

Another page will open, click on ‘Registration Portal’

New page named ‘Online Registration Portal’ will open.

Click on ‘Login’ there.

You will be re-directed to IIT-Bombay website, enter email-id and password under the tab ‘Registered Users-Login’.

Click on ‘Login’ and the admit card will be visible on the screen.

Download and take out a print of admit card for future reference.

The admit cards will include candidate’s name, UCEED registration ID, date of birth, roll number, category, examination schedule, photograph, examination centre details, signature, and instructions of candidates. Also Read - Will GATE Admit Card 2022 Release Today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in? Check Details Here

The last date for rectifying discrepancies in the admit card is January 14, 2022. Along with UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates will also have to produce a government ID for verification process on the day of the exam.