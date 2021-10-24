UCEED 2022 exam: Good news for students planning to appear for the UCEED 2022 exam. The online registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design has been extended till Oct 31, 2021.Also Read - Maharashtra: Colleges, Universities Resumes Offline Classes From Today; Low Attendance Recorded

Interested candidates who wished to apply for UCEED 2022, can check the official website which is at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay. Also Read - PM Modi to Visit UP Today to Inaugurate Kushinagar Airport, Rajkiya Medical College

The exam is held for students to take admission in the Bachelor’s Degree programme in Delhi. The UCEED 2022 registration began on Sept 9, 2021. Under the guidance of the UCI Committee, the Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will conduct the exam. Also Read - IT Jobs: Infosys to Hire 45,000 College Graduates After Posting Strong Results in Second Quarter

UCEED 2022: Important Dates, Points to Remember

The last date to apply for UCEED 2022 registration without any late fee is Oct 31, 2021.

The last date to apply for UCEED 2022 registration with a late fee is Nov 5, 2021.

All candidates need to apply from the official website which is uceed.iitb.ac.in.

First Register on the official website and then log in to fill the form.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The exams will be held on January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The exams will be conducted for three hours duration.

The exams will be held in 24 cities. All candidates will be given a choice to select three cities for their examination.

Note, No examination centre change will be initiated after the registration is done.

Those children born after Oct 1, 1997, will be allowed to appear in the UCEED 2022 team.

All candidates must note that they can only appear twice for the UCEED Exam. The candidate should only appear twice in consecutive years.

The admit card will be released from Jan 8, 2022.