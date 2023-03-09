UCEED 2023 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Here’s How to Download Scorecard via Direct Link

Home

The UCCED is a national-level examination conducted by the IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

UCEED 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results for UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design) exam on its official website. All candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design can visit the official website to check their results.

Candidates must keep their UCEED registration number, email ID, and password ready to check their result online on the official website of UCEED.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CHECK UCEED 2023 RESULT

Visit the official website of UCEED — https://uceedapp.iitb.ac.in/UCEED/home.jsp.

Click on the “UCEED Result” link.

Enter your UCEED registration number, email ID, and password.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your UCEED scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

UCEED 2023 Result Details

The UCEED result is available in the form of a scorecard that contains the candidate’s name, roll number, sectional score, and overall score. Depending on the UCEED score, the candidates are shortlisted for the counselling process, which includes seat allotment and document verification.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.