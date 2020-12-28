The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 on January 17, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the admit cards for the same will be available for download on January 01, 2021. Also Read - IIT Kanpur Introduces New Diploma Programme in Earth Science

Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in. Through this entrance exam, qualified candidates can get admission in prestigious institutes in India for pursuing undergraduate courses in the field of design.

The UCEED 2021 question paper shall be divided into two parts- Part A and Part B.

Part A will comprise questions related to topics like visualization and spatial ability, observation and design sensitivity, environment and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity and, design thinking and problem-solving.

Part B shall contain one question pertaining to drawing. Evaluation of this question shall be done based on parameters like quality, composition, proportion, perspective and shading.

About UCEED 2021:

The entrance test shall be of 3 hours duration and carry a total of 300 marks. Out of 300 marks, 240 marks are from Part A and the remaining 60 marks are from Part B. The question in the paper shall only be displayed in the English language.

As mentioned above, the paper will be divided into two parts. Parts A shall comprise of three types of questions – numeral answer-type (NAT), multiple select questions (MSQs) and multiple-choice questions (MCQs).