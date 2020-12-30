The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will formally release the UCEED 2021 Admit Card and CEED Admit Card 2021 on 1st January 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the admit card. The hall tickets for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) will be released on the respective official websites.

Candidates registered to participate in the Design Entrance Exam can download their hall tickets by logging onto ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in \ uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Download UCEED / CEED 2021 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter your login credentials i.e. Registration ID and Password

Step 4: Your CEED 2021 / UCEED 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

Download UCEED Admit Card 2020 – Direct Link

Download CEED Admit Card 2020 – Direct Link

The candidates must note that the admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates will have to carry in the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper documents.

The candidates are advised to cross check and very the following details provided on it. In case of any discrepancy found in these details, the same needs to be notified to the exam authority at the earliest.

Candidates’ Name

Candidates’ Roll Number

Exam Centre Name and Address

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time at Exam Centre

Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines