UCEED, CEED 2021 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be releasing the Draft UCEED, CEED 2021 exam answer key on the official website tomorrow. The candidates can check the Answer Key on the official website of the institute on January 21. As per the schedule released, the UCEED, CEED 2021 draft answer key will be available on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in and.ceed.iitb.ac.in on January 21, 2021. Also Read - UCEED And CEED 2021 Admit Card To Release on This Date At ceed.iitb.ac.in And uceed.iitb.ac.in, Details Here

The candidates must note that according to the schedule, the UCEED, CEED 2021 final answer key will be released on the official website on January 31, 2021 while the examination results will be released on March 10, 2021. Also Read - UCEED Admit Card 2021 To Be Issued on THIS Day at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the draft answer key of UCEED, CEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the CEED and UCEED 2021 official website

Step 2: Click on the Draft answer key link available

Step 3: Download the UCEED, CEED 2021 Draft answer key pdf for further reference

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance examinations were conducted on January 17, 2021. The answer key to be released for the entrance examinations will help the students who have appeared for the exams to cross-check the answers they have entered during the examinations and evaluate the score.