UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the UCEED, CEED 2022 Draft Answer Key today, as of January 25, 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the Answer Key from the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The details mentioned on the official website read, "Candidates who appeared for CEED 2022 can view their individual responses for Part-A by logging in to the Candidate portal. All responses will be evaluated against the Final Answer Key for Part-A that will be released on January 31, 2022."

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay conducted Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022, and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) exam on January 23, 2022. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the UCEED, CEED answer key before January 27, 2022.

Steps to Download UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key

Go to the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download CEED 2022 draft answer key’ or ‘UCEED 2022 draft answer key’ available on the homepage.

Enter required credentials

UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of UCEED, CEED 2022 Answer Key for future reference.

Candidates can check the UCEED and CEED 2022 Answer Key from the direct link given below.

Here’s Direct Link to Download UCEED 2022 Answer Key Part A

Here’s Direct Link to Download CEED 2022 Answer Key Part A

CEED 2022: Check Important Dates Here