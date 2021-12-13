UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited(UCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Winding Engine Driver posts on a contract basis for one year. Interested candidates must submit their applications form through offline mode till January 13.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Technical Officer Posts on careers.ecil.co.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

Winding Engine Driver: 12 posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Note the upper age limit of candidates as of November 30, 2021, has been mentioned below.

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC(NCL): 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

The monthly remuneration to the post of Winding Engine Driver is Rs 34,709.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Winding Engine Driver post must have completed matriculation with a valid Ist Class Winding Engine Driver’s Certificate of Competency obtained from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their applications giving full details of age, qualification, experience, telephone number, e-mail id, present and permanent address such as a village, post office, district and pin code, caste, a recent passport size photograph, attested copies of certificates and testimonials to the office of General Manager(I/P&IRs/CP), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, PO: Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand – 832 102 by speed post/courier within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in a newspaper. No TA/DA is admissible for appearing in the Trade Test.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to check the detailed UCIL Recruitment notification.

Click HERE: Detailed UCIL Recruitment notification.