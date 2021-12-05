UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Foreman (Mining). Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by sending the application form to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) on or before December 15.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Vacancy Details

A total of 16 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Foreman(Mining): 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possess a Foreman/ Second Class/ First Class Certificate of Competency (unrestricted) for underground metalliferous mines from DGMS with minimum of 5 years experience in underground metalliferous mines after obtaining the diploma. The candidates must note that the hiring will be on a contract basis for one year with a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.46,020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of a candidate is 35 years.

How to Apply

The application format is available on the official website of UCIL. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts by to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) at Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East, JHARKHAND-832102 on or before 15 December 2021. Application Format’ can be downloaded from uraniumcorp.in.